Tax break relief may be offset by driving fee hikes

The tax breaks for some middle- and low-income people in Gov. Patrick Quinn's proposed budget may offer some relief, but that could be offset by hikes in fees for other things, said Paul Koch, economist with Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

The plan, which would raise the flat income tax rate 50 percent from 3 to 4.5 percent, would also triple the per dependent exemption from $2,000 to $6,000, Koch said. "A family of four would have its first $24,000 of income exempt from state tax ... but the direct effect wouldn't be that great in that change."

In fact, a family of four making $60,000 per year, would see no change in their income taxes. A family of four making $45,000 would save $219, or $18 per month, according to statistics supplied by Quinn's office.

The greater impact will be felt by low-income people because the increased fees for drivers' licenses, vehicle registration stickers and, for those who smoke, cigarettes, would take a larger portion of their income, Koch said. Drivers' license fees would double to $20, and vehicle registrations would increase $20 to $99. Cigarette taxes will increase by $1 over two years.

The bigger impact of Quinn's plan will come from increased corporate income taxes, he added.

"The risk is always when a state raises taxes, you might encourage people and businesses to relocate elsewhere," Koch said.

Economist Michael Nelson of the University of Akron in Ohio agreed.

Said Nelson, "It's likely to affect the consumer and workers when you raise taxes at the subnational level."