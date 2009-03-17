Kankakee schools eye cuts

The layoff of 32 employees in Kankakee School District 111 is looming as district officials are poised to consider up to $2.3 million in budget cuts.

The school board next Monday will be reviewing a proposed list of cuts to address a projected $1 million budget shortfall this year, future deficits, and dire projections for future growth in revenue. The list includes a mix of personnel reductions, the scaling back or elimination of programs, and the closing of district swimming pools.

Kankakee interim Superintendent Rick Bukowski said the people losing their jobs are already being notified.

"We're going at that face to face," said Bukowski.

The district staff all received an e-mail from Bukowski last Friday announcing some of the proposed cuts the school board will consider. The e-mail noted that 32 employees would either be laid off or not rehired next school year. Kankakee Federation of Teachers president Sue Siedentop said the layoff is the most significant district employees can remember.

"I don't remember it ever being this kind of number. People were shocked to see how high it was," said Siedentop.

Bukowski said the layoffs would be spread equally through the various grade levels, and would include nonteaching staff. While they are being spread out, Siedentop said reducing staff is always a concern when it comes to educating children, as class sizes will increase.

"It's never a good thing," said Siedentop.

The only hope district officials are clinging to is the promise of federal funding from President Barack Obama's stimulus bill. While about $1.2 million in new money could come through the bill, Bukowski said much of it will be restricted to special education and poverty programs, offering only limited help meeting budget shortfalls.

"That can't be used to replace what we're losing in other areas," said Bukowski.

Other proposed cuts include in athletic, music and after-school programs, the closing of two or three district swimming pools, a reduction in out-of-state travel, and a freezing of administrative salaries.

The budget shortfall is being attributed to a variety of sources, including the poor state of the economy.

Bukowski said revenues from both property taxes and the state are expected to flatten as little if any new property is expected to be built, and the state grapples with budget deficits of its own.

"You can't point your finger at any one thing," said Bukowski.