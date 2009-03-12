Deadline for Online Voter Guide extended

The deadline for submitting candidate profiles and photographs for The Daily Journal's Online Voter Guide has been extended to midnight March 17.

Due to the heavy demand by candidates to be a part of this first-time Internet guide for the April 7 Consolidated Elections, The Daily Journal Web staff is working as fast as it can to provide the online forms for the candidates.

If you have questions, contact Web/Wire editor Jeff Bonty (815) 937-3366.

Check out The Daily Journal's Online Voter Guide by <a target="http://www.daily-journal.com/voterguide/" href="http://www.daily-journal.com/voterguide/">clicking here</a>.