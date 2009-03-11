Bill expands stalking definition

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois lawmakers are considering a measure to expand the state's stalking laws to include more types of misconduct.

The measure is being pushed by Streamwood resident Debbie Perryman who alleges her family has been harassed in a way not covered by existing stalking laws.

Perryman told the Senate Criminal Law Committee that a juvenile in her neighborhood repeatedly paced outside their home and shouted obscenities.

Lawmakers are trying to expand Illinois' stalking laws to include the type of behavior Perryman said her daughters experienced.

Sponsored by state Sen. Mike Noland, D-Elgin, Senate Bill 298 would provide prosecutors the opportunity to ask for orders-of-protection against anyone who "engages in repeated and unwanted contact" with a victim.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Jeff Terronez said that stalking cases are difficult to pursue because the standard for what is considered stalking is so high.

"The legal requirements of what stalking are, are clearly spelled out. It's just that not much of what you do would be deemed to be stalking. If they broadened it would make it easier to pursue those charges," Terronez said.

Terronez said there's two main criteria for a prosecutor to consider action against a stalker: first, a family or dating relationship, and second, a threat of harm.

Noland's law would do away with the first requirement and broaden the second one to include nuisance behavior, such as repeatedly standing outside a person's home.

An initial order-of-protection under Noland's bill would last 30 days and a judge could decide the length of any future injunctions, though Noland said it would be hard to imagine one lasting more than six months. First-time violators would face jail time and repeat offenders could face felony charges.

"If somebody is talking and looking or hovering outside a home without any articulated harm -- there's been no provision in the law to allow an order of protection," Noland said. "We're kind of closing a gap in the law we've known have been needed for some time."

But state Sen. Gary Dahl, R-Granville, said he had some concerns about the expansion of the state's stalking laws to include people not related or romantically involved with the victim.

"You don't just want anybody to be able to get an order of protection against their neighbor," Dahl said. "This has to be substantive."

One consequence of the bill is that anyone that's the subject of a restraining order would be entered into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

If someone with a restraining order applies for a job and signs a waiver to allow for a background check, which is typical in an application process, the order would come up as part of their background.

"As long as the injunction exists it comes up on the LEADS program. They're going to get the message clearly," Noland said of potential stalkers. "When employers say, 'I'd like to help you out, but this came up on a background check' they'll get it."