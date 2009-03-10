Reddick garage gears up for demo season

There is no explanation for some success stories. Pro wrestling. White Castles. Ryan Seacrest. They seem to defy logic.

Add to that list: Team Demolition Derbies.

While the rest of the motorsports world is scrambling for shrinking advertising dollars, the area's only ongoing tournament of destruction has smashed a niche of its own in the local market. The Route 66 Raceway in Joliet holds five of these events each summer, and all 7,000 seats are sold out in advance each night. As many as 200 fans were turned away at some of the events last summer.

The Joliet facility, the little brother of the next-door Chicagoland Speedway, started this series as a season-long competition in 2004, and its popularity shows no sign of decline.

The impact of this success can be seen in Reddick, where brothers Wayne and Mel Noble developed the headquarters for "Team Stranglehold." The season is almost three months away (opening night is May 23), but team mechanic and driver Matt Pierce is already at work on the fleet of cars the team will need this season.

Mel, who has endured several broken ribs as a participant in this game of "rugby on wheels," has moved to a home across the street from the shop. You know he's part of the team when you see the big Chrysler on a trailer in his driveway -- already painted in the traditional "Team Stranglehold" style.

Wayne lives in South Wilmington, closer to the family's salvage yard in Braceville. It's the source of many of the full-size battlewagons that have earned the team one season championship, and a lot of notoriety among their fans.

Those adoring fans give this lifestyle a rock-star feeling for those five summer nights. There is backstage drama in the pits. To pump up the crowd, there are staged "incidents" (including the T-boning of a stretch limo that didn't appear to be a car meant for destruction) in front of the stands. There are cheers and booing; heroes and villains.

<strong>Prestige and plastic</strong>

There aren't huge paydays in store for these teams. As Wayne noted with a laugh, "We do it for the prestige and the plastic."

The "plastic" in this case was the season championship trophy the team won in 2005. The Noble brothers also have a longer history in demolition than just these five seasons. They have been going to these events since they were boys at the former Santa Fe Speedway in Willow Springs.

Just as the NASCAR shops start prepping for months before the Daytona 500 opens the new schedule, the Nobles' garage is already occupied daily by Pierce and at least one other helper. It requires about 40 hours of prep time to make a car ready for destruction.

"And when you get to the track, that car might last only 10 minutes -- or maybe less," Wayne said, adding that the wounded warriors are returned to the garage to salvage the engines and other parts. The carcass is then hauled back to the junkyard for sale as scrap iron.

While Mel has a Chrysler at his house and there are Buicks and Cadillacs outside the shop, the preferred machine, according to Wayne, is a 1973 Mercury Grand Marquis.

"The Ford 460-cubic inch engine is really the best for this (competition) -- and we do reuse the engines and transmissions when the rest of the car is wrecked," Pierce said. "The big advantage of this motor is that it runs good when it gets hot."

And that's important because these cars don't use radiators. In collisions, the radiator would inevitably be damaged and the spray of hot water could be dangerous -- especially in cars without windows.

<strong>Best shots</strong>

This is not to say that safety plays a big role in an event where success is measured by one's ability to withstand a 40-mph crash. There are no roll cages. Fenders aren't reinforced. In fact, the only reinforcement allowed is a bar across the driver's side door.

It's up to the driver to protect himself. Pierce, who has been driving for three years, probably sets the standard for driver apparel. He wears a helmet and a neck brace. He adds elbow pads and the kind of shin guards that baseball catchers wear. He insists on a full racing harness (while other drivers get by with an old-fashioned lap belt).

The key to successful driving is the ability to deliver a crippling hit. The best shots are aimed at the other cars' tires.

"A cowl shot is one of the things we go for," Wayne said. "Or maybe you aim for a back tire and try to break an axle."

With years of experience, the Stranglehold drivers know the weak spots on all makes of cars. They also know their opponents' tendencies. All that prerace strategy can go out the window, though, when emotions get cranked up.

"Yes, your temper can get to you out there," said Wayne. "Your adrenaline starts flowing and it's hard to control it."

In the team version of demolition derbies, the track is watered to reduce speeds, but cars still approach 50 mph on a good run. The events always feature eight teams, and each team brings out four cars for each round of the tournament. Advancing to the finals then might require as many as 12 different cars. To be safe, the Stranglehold policy is to bring 14 each night.

Sound like fun? Don't bother stopping by the garage to apply for a driving job.

"We've got Matt and my brother and another local guy, Jeremy Sorenson (also of Reddick)," Wayne said. "Then I've got some nephews who want to do it. And I always have people coming up and asking me if we need a driver. But we have plenty."