Depression departures: Illinois economy still relatively strong

While some economists liken the demise of today's house "flippers" with that of the Depression-era stock market speculators, there seems to be no true measuring stick for gauging the current recessionary trend.

On one hand, three University of Illinois economists noted that social safety nets, including unemployment insurance, offer today's laid-off workers protections that didn't exist during the Great Depression. Professors Larry DeBrock, Jeffrey Brown and Fred Giertz also presented evidence that the Illinois economy is definitely not in rapid decline.

"During 2008, Illinois' unemployment rate rose 1.6 percentage points to 7.2 percent, while the rate for the entire country rose 2.3 percentage points to 7.2 percent," Giertz said.

In fact one local firm, Hoekstra Transportation of St. Anne, is still very busy hiring employees.

"Yes, we're still running ads to hire drivers," explained Jim McCurry, Hoekstra's director of safety and recruitment. "We hired 10 in the last couple weeks and we just landed a new account so we'll be adding about 5 more drivers in the near future."

The firm has 82 trucks on the road these days, hauling mostly snack and breakfast foods. The average driver earns about $61,000 a year, and the job perks include company-paid medical, dental and vision insurance.

"Sure, there are some companies cutting back, but we're trying to be aggressive in going after new business," McCurry said. "We have our niche with about 20 major clients, hauling within a 500-mile radius around Chicago."

The growing company in the midst of a shrinking economy is only one of the contradictions at work in today's economy.

"We're also seeing the 'paradox of thrift,'" said William Marker, an economics professor at Lewis University in Romeoville. "This notion says that one person saving is good. But if everyone follows that person's example -- if everyone suddenly decides to save -- then, that's bad for the economy."

Another odd factor in today's economy is the imbalance of the recession's impact. Giertz noted that "So far, Illinois seems to have been affected less severely ... compared to the rest of the country."

According to the "flash index" of state corporate, sales and income tax receipts, the Illinois index dropped to 96.3 last month, from 97 in January. While any figure below 100 indicates the economy is shrinking, this number is higher than most surrounding states. And it should be noted that it shrank to 85.6 in the 1980s.

Other comparisons between today's reactions to the recession and the 1930s impact are even more shocking. While efforts are under way to bail out contemporary banks, the Depression-era banks were allowed to fail and simply lock their doors. In fact, one Clifton octogenarian, Bill Reynolds, remembers walking through one of the closed banks in his North Dakota home town.

"We could just go right in," he said. "All the money was gone, but all the loan papers and all the other documents were still there. The people just left."

The U of I's Professor Brown recognizes the scope of the changes in the government's responses to economic bad news since President Franklin Roosevelt's actions to combat much harder times.

"We have learned an enormous amount in the last 70 years, about what caused and what contributed to the Great Depression," Brown said. "I am reasonably confident that we will not make the same economic policy mistakes."