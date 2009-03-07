Births Sunday, March 8

Provena St. Mary's Hospital

Thomas and Lauren Vasilakis, Bourbonnais, girl, Nikki Elizabeth, Feb. 23, second child.

Ken and Shanna Selucky, Bourbonnais, boy, Ethan, Feb. 24, first child. The mother is the former Shanna Zoller.

Riverside Medical Center

Donovan and Megan Songer, Gilman, boy, Aaron James, Jan. 29, third child.

Brandon Williams and Lauren Patterson, Kankakee, girl, Brianna Hope, Feb. 23, fourth child.

Christopher Kurzawa and Justine Dalcanton, Momence, boy, Logan Christopher, Feb. 23, first child.

Nicolas Chaca and Irene Martinez, Bourbonnais, girl, Allisson Denise, Feb. 23.

Jacqueline Young, Kankakee, girl, Jariah LaShae, Feb. 23, third child.

James Lampley and Jacqueline Duncan, Bourbonnais, girl, Chloe Renee, Feb. 23, father's second child and mother's first child.

Jessica Wilkinson, Bourbonnais, boy, Bryce Alexander, Feb. 24, first child.

Tia Chandler, Kankakee, boy, Ja'Caree Oymari, Feb. 24, first child.

Andy and Terra Czako, Bourbonnais, girl, Camille Anne, Feb. 24, third child.

Nicholas Cronin and Jillian Walsh, Bourbonnais, boy, Nicholas Lawrence, Feb. 25, first child.

Austin McGuire and Diamond Cline, Bourbonnais, boy, Corbin Gregory, Feb. 25, first child.

Adam and Amber Blaylock, Kankakee, girl, Aryan Arlene, Feb. 25, second child.

Aaron and Megan Kerouac, Bradley, boy, Mason Michael, Feb. 26.

Daniel Sanders and Jesica Ledford, Kankakee, girl, Skylar Cassidy, Feb. 26, first child.

Ryan and Kourtney LaGesse, Bradley, girl, Arianna Grace, Feb. 27, first child. The mother is the former Kourtney Swanson.

Jason and Darcey Smith, Watseka, girl, Kinzie Jo, Feb. 27, second child.

Ronald and Julie Ouwenga, Bourbonnais, girl, Olivia Kay, Feb. 27, sixth child.

Rusty and Stephannie Moyer, Clifton, girl, Chloee Adele, Feb. 27, third child.

Also announced are:

Dave and Anna Milton, Berwyn, girl, Leah Marie, Feb. 24 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, second child.. Grandparents are Mary LaMore of Manteno, and Dr. Bernard and Jean Milton of Braidwood. Great-grandmother is Virginia Beranak of West Palm Beach, Fla.

John Precup and Jennifer Landrey, Bourbonnais, boy, Brody Landon, March 2 at the University of Illinois Hospital, father's second child and mother's first child. Grandparents are Don and Sally Landrey of Kankakee and George and Debra Pomon of Bradley.