Web exclusive: IHSA urged to drop prayer ban

Alliance Defense Fund attorneys urged the Illinois High School Association in a letter sent Wednesday to terminate its policy banning private schools from praying or delivering religious messages over public address systems before IHSA tournament games hosted by private schools.

The policy was enacted by the IHSA in January, the association said, in response to negative feedback to prayers being read over public address systems at private schools during the football playoffs last fall. The policy only affects postseason contests.

Recently, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School hosted regional tournaments for girls' and boys' basketball and abided by the IHSA policy. Following the national anthem of sporting events at the school, McNamara traditionally has a student or other school representative recite a prayer that encourages the athletes, coaches, officials and spectators to use good sportsmanship, promote safety and practice fair play.

Principal Kurt Weigt said he was not contacted by, and has not contacted, the Alliance Defense Fund, but he shares the ADF's hopes that the IHSA will terminate the policy.

"We'd like them to consider retracting that," he said. "We're praying for the youth to stay safe from harm and for the officials to make fair and just decisions. I don't understand the negativity of that."

In its letter to the IHSA, ADF attorneys also offered the association free legal representation if it chooses to rescind the new rule and is sued as a result.

"Christians shouldn't be censored from expressing their beliefs, and especially not on their own private property," said ADF Senior Legal Counsel David Cortman. "It is blatantly unconstitutional for public school officials to come into private schools and enforce a policy prohibiting them from expressing what's central to their religious beliefs."

The ADF argues in its letter to IHSA Executive Director Marty Hickman that the new policy is both needless and unconstitutional because private schools' prayers and religious announcements prior to games are in no way a state endorsement of religion.

Weigt offered a similar take on the policy.

"If you've been to our games, basically what we're doing is wishing fans, players, officials good luck, wishing them the best," he said. "I understand separation of church and state but what harm is it?"