Bell Financial Community Credit Union robbery under probe

Bourbonnais police are investigating a robbery at Bell Financial Community Credit Union, 1130 Armour Road.

"There's nothing new this morning (Friday)," said Bourbonnais Police Chief Joe Beard. "The FBI is involved, so we're looking for some guidance and good help on this."

At 2:51 p.m. Thursday, police were alerted to the robbery. The credit union is located on the corner of Armour Road and Tomagene Drive.

Police are searching for a medium-height black man in his 20s, who left on foot with an undetermined amount of money. Police said he claimed to have a gun.

The robbery comes three weeks after a branch of National City Bank in Kankakee was robbed by two men.

On Feb. 5, after the bank was closed, two men reportedly confronted the last two employees to leave the bank, located at 165 S. Curtis Ave. The men, who still remain at large, forced the employees back into the bank. The men got away with an undetermined amount of money.

