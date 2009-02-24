Web exclusive: Adams thumps Kent

There will be a new village president in Bradley as voters emphatically said four years of Gael Kent was enough.

Bruce Adams, a 12-year village trustee, overwhelmed Kent by a whopping 1009-382 margin in the Democratic primary election held Tuesday. Since no challenger awaits in the April general election, the victory assures Adams will be mayor this spring.

"I believe people wanted change and we offer that," Adams said from his victory celebration at the Quality Inn in Bradley. "The village needs to improve its communication inside and out of the village. People want to have their voices heard. That's what the people said and the people spoke resoundingly."

Kent even acknowledged the scope of Adams' win.

"I took a shellacking," he said. "There is no other way to put it."

Adams will also bring with him into office three trustees. The group that ran together -- Adams allies Eric Cyr, Michael Stump and Bob Redmond -- easily outdistanced political newcomer Josh Weaver in the race fill the three open board seats.

Stump collected 1,037 votes; Cyr, 1002; and Redmond, 991. Weaver, a Kent ally, pulled in only 460 ballots.

Adams acknowledged that the real work begin when he officially takes over the village president's seat in April.

"We stuck to our plan and this the result you get when you stick to your plan," he said.

The new mayor said gaining the office has been his goal since he was first elected trustee.

"Gael just couldn't work with the people. You have to know what it takes," he said.

Kent said he wishes Adams well during the next four years. He said Adams will face a difficult task ahead.

"Bruce Adams has some tough decisions to make. I do not envy him," Kent said. With the ever-tightening economy, Kent said Adams is going to quickly learn how difficult it is to satisfy everyone.

"The village must be operated as an $11-million business," he said.