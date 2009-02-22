WILMINGTON: Preschool screenings

The Southern Will County Cooperative for Special Education will conduct preschool screenings on Wednesday at Wilmington's Bruning School.

The screening is designed to give parents an opportunity to learn more about their child's development.

During the screening, children are asked to participate in several activities in the areas of gross and fine motor, general concepts and communication skills. Vision and hearing screenings will also be conducted. Results and recommendations will be shared with parents at the time of screening.

Make an appointment by calling Bruning School at (815) 476-6671.

Screenings will be held March 11 and 12 for the Reed-Custer School District. Call (815) 458-6340.

Screenings will be held at Beecher Elementary on March 19. Call (708) 946-2202.