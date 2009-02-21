Toddler to appear on national cartoon

Almost any child would love to hang out with his favorite cartoon character. And in some respects, Bradley resident Tristan Grayling will get to do just that.

The 2-year-old was randomly chosen among thousands of kids across the country to appear on "PICME" -- an animated TV series on PBS KIDS Sprout.

PICME's 2-D Flash animation, developed by Irish production company Jam Media, enables producers to superimpose a digital photo of their child onto an animated body. The kids are then able to walk, run, jump and physically interact with the show's animal characters: Juno, Gerty, Banjo, Umi, Clarence and Neville.

Tristan will "star" in the episode "Clarence's Lucky Day" Thursday. Barbara Murphy, owner and partner for public relations agency Fish With Feet, said children chosen to appear on the show don't speak, but their first name is printed on the opening screen of each episode. On the show a featured child is referred to as "Little Boy" or "Little Girl."

Smart idea

Tristan's 17-year-old sister, Cherish, a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, thought to submit his photo to Sprout. Their mother, Beth, was thrilled when she learned that her son won a spot on PICME.

"You don't get your hopes up about things. So it's really nice when something like that actually happens," Beth said.

For more than a year, the family has watched Sprout, a 24-hour preschool network distributed by DirectTV, Comcast and AT&T. Sprout also airs shows via video-on-demand and on its Web site.

Beth said she plans to tape the episode for relatives to see. She said Tristan hasn't yet realized that he will soon be on TV.

"I'm really interested to see if he recognizes himself on the show."