Web exclusive: Ex-ZLB Behring workers, company sue and counter-sue

Circuit Court Judge Kendall Wenzelman sharply chided lawyers on both sides of a lawsuit pitting 36 former employees against ZLB Behring -- now known as CSL Behring -- for bickering during a status hearing on the case Tuesday morning.

"I'm not going to put up with this every time you come in here, lets' get that down pat right now," Wenzelman said. "Expect to file what needs to be filed instead of going back and forth like children."

The status hearing was continued to March 20 to give the plaintiffs the opportunity to file a motion seeking additional information from CSL Behring. The suit also names CSL's human relations director, Maureen Powell.

The employees contend that in May 2004 -- about one month after CSL Ltd., bought Aventis Behring and changed its name to ZLB Behring -- managers Tim Moore and James Callahan told them the company was permanently downsizing, People would be laid off, and there was no chance terminated employees would be rehired.

They later urged employees to take a severance package, according to the complaint filed on June 20, 2008. In order to receive severance pay, the employees had to sign a release agreement contract, waiving their rights to accrue additional pension benefits. The contract also waived their rights to sue the company.

The complaint also contends that Powell, who was ZLB's human resources manager at the time, knew the claims about permanent downsizing were false.

"These statements were made to induce plaintiffs and others to sign documents, resigning or terminating their employment on a permanent basis and releasing all contractual and legal claims as employees in order to receive severance pay," the complaint states.

But by 2005, ZLB had increased production and hired new employees and rehired some former employees at lower wages and without pension benefits, the complaint states.

"They planned this for three years," said the plaintiff's lawyer Jorge Sanchez, of Chicago-based Despres Schwartz & Geoghegan. "They reduced cost by getting rid of senior, more experienced employees and replacing them with less experienced workers."

The employees want the release agreement to be rescinded because it "threatens reprisal and retaliation and the imposition of legal fees ... if they attempt to challenge their termination," the complaint states.

Of the 36 former employees who brought suit against ZLB, five have been rehired. It is unclear whether they will continue as plaintiffs, said John Moran Jr., co-counsel with The Moran Law Group of Chicago.

The current lawsuit is actually the third attempt at restitution by the former employees. The first two were filed in federal court and were dismissed. The plaintiffs' request to move the case to the state's circuit court was granted on Dec. 5, 2008.

Lawyers for CSL Behring have asked the court to dismiss the case. They have also filed a counterclaim against the employees, saying they reneged on the release agreement. CSL attorney Ian Morrison, of Chicago-based Seyfarth Shaw LLP, declined to comment.

"The company won't comment on ongoing litigation," he said. Phone calls to CSL Behring were not returned.