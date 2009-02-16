Mike Frey -- Each good turn drains racism away

After Barack Obama was elected president, a common theme heard among black people was "I never thought I would see it in my lifetime.''

It's indeed a milestone to be celebrated, but the emergence of a black president doesn't mean all racial wounds have healed. I was reminded of this in no uncertain terms during a lunch outing last Friday.

For the past few months, I have served as a mentor for a Kankakee High School student. I honestly don't mention this to promote myself. It's simply the right thing to do, and the only reason it's touched upon here is it relates to the theme of this column.

The young man, who is black, accompanied me on a job shadowing experience to The Daily Journal's Kankakee office. We stopped at a fast-food restaurant after the tour was over and were quietly consuming our meal when we received a visitor.

He is a man, again black, and someone I have come to know fairly well through his role as a youth activist. He recognized the student and asked what we were doing together. When I told him, the man got the most puzzled look on his face, and then said:

"Mr. Frey, you do know that you're white,'' at the same time pinching the skin on his wrist for effect.

I confirmed knowledge of my ethnic background, then questioned why it would make any difference in this case. The man's answer indicated that people like me don't often help people like the student.

The incident has proved bothersome, but in trying to make sense of it, I came to this conclusion -- trust is a hard thing to build, and wiping out the centuries-old tradition of prejudice that has spawned mistrust will perhaps take longer than my lifetime to complete.

But this doesn't make any of our efforts futile. Even the smallest steps made toward a more harmonious world make a big difference. While Obama's election is viewed as a major leap toward racial equality, little steps taken by millions of people will ultimately be the only way to bridge this still-wide gap.

The man who walked into the restaurant had his eyes opened because he noticed the two of us sitting there immediately.

I now believe he is more open-minded as well because of that brief experience. It helped debunk, rather than reinforce, a stereotype he has held. I believe it will make him a better youth advocate as a result.

None of this means I'm a beacon of racial tolerance. Stereotypes enter into my thinking, as well, and will probably do so for the rest of my life.

But when it is over, will the world be a better place than the one I entered? That's really the goal here, and shouldn't it be that way for everyone?

A color-blind society is a utopian notion that probably won't be realized. But a society where people don't hold those of different backgrounds in immediate suspicion is possible. We may not be able to achieve this among the current generation, but it can be done for our children and our children's children.

Then again, if we get really ambitious, maybe we can collectively say, "I never thought I would see it in my lifetime.'' Lend someone who is different from you a hand. Those hands, when joined together, can move mountains.

