Police blotter - Feb. 13, 2009

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Kankakee police are investigating a rash of burglaries reported Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

* Power tools were reportedly taken Thursday afternoon from an apartment under renovation in the 800 block of S. Third Ave. There was no sign of forced entry according to police.

* Computer equipment was reported stolen Wednesday evening from a business in the Eastgate Industrial Park in Kankakee. An employee arriving Thursday morning found the front door of the business unlocked and several computers and accessories missing.

* An undetermined amount of copper pipe was reportedly stolen sometime Wednesday evening from a residence in the 800 block of S. Myrtle Ave. Entry to the home was gained through a basement window, according to the police report.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

* A 24-year-old Kankakee man was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents Tuesday on a charge of possessing heroin.

Tehinnah E. Grant, 24, of 489 S. Wildwood Ave., was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Court Street in Kankakee after agents received information of drug activity taking place.

Grant was stopped by KAMEG officers and was found to be in possession of the drug. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

* Louis J. Surprenant, 53, of 441 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Station Street in Kankakee by KAMEG on a charge of possessing crack cocaine.

Surprenant was stopped after failing to stop at a stop sign. While speaking to Surprenant, police noticed a small amount of crack cocaine on the vehicle's floor.