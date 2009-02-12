Web Exclusive: Two hour power outage Wednesday in Kankakee

The lights went out for nearly two hours Wednesday night for 1,135 ComEd customers in western Kankakee, Kankakee Township and Limestone Township.

ComEd spokesperson Jeff Burdick said the outage occurred at 4:56 p.m. and power was restored by 6:40 p.m. The outage was blamed on a "power line fault," which means something disrupted the line but officials do not yet know what. ComEd crews are investigating, he said.

Kankakee City Police also reported at about 7 p.m. that a traffic light was out at the intersection of Court Street and Wall Street. It is currently being repaired by a ComEd crew.