Obama's election gives new significance to celebration

This year, February's Black History Month is more than remembering the history that has shaped African American culture -- it's about making it.

In the wake of the election of Barack Obama, the first black president in the nation's highest office, the significance of Black History Month 2009 spotlights how far America has come and the barriers that have been overcome.

Many local black residents, leaders and students believe the inauguration of Obama makes the month more special, and puts emphasis on younger generations to strive for personal greatness.

The election is a reminder of the struggle to achieve voter rights in the United States, said John Edwards, legal redress chair of the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP.

"We moved from being recognized in the constitution as three-fifths of man to achieving the right to vote and eventually a president of the United States," he said.

Plus Obama's rise to the Oval Office could not have come at a better time to highlight the struggle. He accepted the Democratic nomination on the 45th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech, and his inauguration, followed the Martin Luther King Day celebration. Today marks two special milestones: Abraham Lincoln's 200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the NAACP.

"People can use this opportunity to learn," said Barbara Wells, a member of the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education. "We should always be conscious and cognizant of what is America's past, and how we can use that information to make it a better future for all Americans."

<strong>"If Obama did it ..."</strong>

That's the message Dartina Dunlap, a graduate student and member of Governors State University's Black Student Union, said she and her peers are taking from the historic election. That phrase, she said, holds them more accountable to reach their goals.

"We all play a part in the victory ... (and) have a personal responsibility to push ourselves to go as far as we can," she said.

Growing up, she said, people told her she could be anything she wants, but in the back of her mind there was always a fear that it might not be possible. Today, she said it is no longer something youths are told, it's a reality.

Some people of older generations say this year's Black History Month is generally more significant, but especially for young people.

Joe Rockett, former Kankakee school district administrator, said Obama has taken away many of the excuses younger generations have used through speeches, particularly about the responsibility of being a father.

"A lot of younger African Americans really don't have a great history of their culture," he said. "But somewhere through the system and change in family structure, there has been a mindset to feel that if they can't get ahead, it's always someone else's fault."

Yet while the election of the first black president has sent a wave of confidence to young blacks, it is an historic time for all Americans.

Dunlap said, "Even though this is Black History Month ... it's not just a victory for black people."