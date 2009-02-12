Lincoln's law skills left mark here, too

Abraham Lincoln was a much busier, much more respected jurist than the conventional image of the backwoods lawyer indicates, the Lincoln Legal Papers Project shows.

A lengthy search of court records of the Illinois counties that existed in the years he practiced law between 1837 and 1860 produced records for more than 5,000 legal appearances in everything from disputes over the ownership of hogs to railroad development to murder. He often served as a substitute judge.

At Charleston, in the "Matson Slave Case" he once even represented a Kentucky man trying to reclaim five slaves who had been harbored at nearby Oakland, Ill. He lost.

While there is no record in the exhaustive "The Law Practice of Abraham Lincoln" records (www.lawpracticeofabrahamlincoln.org) of appearances by Lincoln in most of the counties in The Daily Journal circulation area, Lincoln did serve as defense attorney in a major case from Kankakee County in 1856. But, it was held in Urbana on a change of venue.

The spectacular case was one of slander filed against the famous and infamous Father Charles Paschal Telesphor Chiniquy, who led French Catholic settlers from Quebec to Bourbonnais, St. Anne and other local communities.

Slander cases were relatively common in those days. Lincoln was legal counsel in nearly 100 of them for which records exist.

Lincoln defended the Rev. Chiniquy, who was battling over property holdings with his bishop at Chicago and was excommunicated in 1858.

Chiniquy was sued for slander by Peter Spink, a St. Anne land developer and parishioner who alleged the priest had repeatedly and falsely accused him of perjury. Spink sued Chiniquy twice in Kankakee County, seeking $10,000 in damages, but juries acquitted Chiniquy. Spink filed a third suit and a change of venue to Champaign County was granted. Chiniquy was said to have beat Spink by a matter of minutes in hiring Lincoln for the defense.

The trial in Urbana started in May in what Carl Sandburg described as a circus atmosphere in his book "Abraham Lincoln: The Prairie Years."

"... (T)here came to the courthouse in Urbana hundreds of principals, lawyers, witnesses, onlookers, with camp outfits, musicians, parrots, dogs, and changes of clothing. The hotels of Urbana were filled and the overflow slept in tents. The trial dragged on ... and finally the jury went out, and came back unable to agree on a verdict."

The case was to be tried again at the next term of the court, when the parrots, musicians, et al. also returned. But the show closed with an anticlimax in October as Lincoln effected a "peaceful settlement."

In his 1885 autobiography "Fifty Years in the Church of Rome," Chiniquy reports a dramatic second trial at length, with the settlement forced finally by the appearance in Urbana of a female parishioner, who exposed that Spink had fabricated false accusations against Chiniquy on behalf of the bishop, who had promised him payment.

The apostate Chiniquy, however, makes no mention of the formal decree Lincoln wrote for dismissal in which Chiniquy says he never believed Spink guilty of perjury. Spink and Chiniquy shared court costs and Lincoln was given a promissory note from Chiniquy for his $50 fee.

<strong>Chiniquy excommunicated from Catholic Church</strong>

French-Canadian priest Charles Paschal Telesphor Chiniquy led 1,400 families from Quebec, France and Belgium to Kankakee and Iroquois counties in the mid-1800s, establishing churches at St. Anne and Bourbonnais.

He battled with his bishop over land ownership and other issues and was excommunicated in 1858. Many St. Anne Catholics followed him into the Presbyterian church. He married, had two daughters, and lived in a huge Victorian home on the main street of St. Anne.

During the rest of his life Chiniquy became a world famous apostate priest, excoriating the Catholic Church in his books "Fifty Years in the Church of Rome," which went through 60 editions, and "Forty Years in the Church of Christ." Chiniquy left St. Anne in 1895. Three years later, his nephew, Emile Chiniquy and Emile's wife Victorine, were hacked to death with a cleaver in the priest's former home.