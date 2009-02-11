Web exclusive: Local sculptor had real life ties to Lincoln

If you’re looking for a place to quietly celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s 200th birthday, considered the George Grey Barnard sculpture gallery in the Kankakee County Museum.

Five plaster studies for Lincoln statuary, plus an abandoned marble work of his face, are among the many Barnard works on display at the local museum.

Barnard (1863-1938), a prominent American sculptor, lived in Kankakee from ages 5 to 13. The core of the Barnard works found at the county museum, more than 30 in all, came from items he donated to the Kankakee school district in 1936.

His devotion to Lincoln was likely nurtured in his childhood. His mother, Martha Grubbe Barnard, had been born in the Lincolns’ neighborhood in Springfield. The future president was the first man, other than her father, to hold the baby Martha.

Two of the plaster heads were preliminary studies for a colossal Lincoln statue Barnard hoped to complete and erect on a point of land on the Hudson River in New York, but had to abandon during the Great Depression. A photo at the museum shows him at work on a 15-foot plaster head for that statue. A huge plaster hand at the museum was part of that project as well.

<strong>Controversial work</strong>

There is also a small plaster model for a life-size statue of Lincoln the prairie lawyer that Barnard was commissioned in 1910 to do for the Taft Museum in Cincinnati, endowed by the family of former President William Howard Taft.

Barnard’s lawyer Lincoln captures the gangly, homely and homespun quality seen in Lincoln’s earliest photos and in many drawings and sculptures of Illinois Abe of flatboat and prairie circuit riding fame.

Barnard said he had spent three months studying the early photos of Lincoln and the life mask of the president molded by Douglas Volk. “For one-hundred days I sought the secret of this face in the marvelous constructive work of God,” he said when the 11-foot bronze statue was unveiled in March 1917.

To prepare further for accuracy in representing Lincoln life-size, he hired a 6-foot-4-inch-tall Illinois farmer of similar frame as a model. The realistic result pleased Barnard, who wrote ‘it stood as a republican should, strong, simple and carrying its weight unconsciously.”

Charles and Anne Phelps Taft, patrons of the Cincinnati museum, disliked the sculpture, which detractors said portrayed Lincoln as an “uncouth, rumpled, man and simply ordinary.” Robert Lincoln, the martyred president’s only surviving son, “was horrified,” said Norman Stevens, director of the county museum.

Barnard responded that “it is not for me to say that any of my work is good or bad, but of my Lincoln, I speak without hesitation: It is not my work but truly Godsent inspiration.”

The Tafts rejected it for the museum. It was erected instead in Cincinnati’s Lytle Park, where it remains today, its green patina showing its age.

At its dedication, William Howard Taft proved himself more egalitarian than his relatives, stating that Barnard had “with success caught in this countenance and this form the contrast between the pure soul and the commanding intellect of one who belongs to the ages, and the habit and garb of his origin and his life among the plain people — a profound lesson in democracy and its highest possibility.”

Former President Theodore Roosevelt gave the highest praise to Barnard’s Lincoln: “I have always wished that I might see him and now I do.”

The museum has one original Lincoln document in its archives — a tavern license application he made and signed in his New Salem days, said Stevens. The document, he said, was purchased by someone from Kankakee in the 1930s. One Lincoln item on display is an original Kankakee County ballot for the 1860 election, when Lincoln’s name topped the list. It is in a case at the hallway leading off the sculpture gallery.

<strong>Go!</strong>

What: George Grey Barnard sculpture gallery

Where: Kankakee County Museum, in Governor Small Memorial Park, on Eighth Avenue between Water and Charles streets.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission: Free to Kankakee County Historical Society members; donations are requested of others.

<strong>Lincoln’s life remembered</strong>

Today: Barnard gallery portrays ‘Honest Abe’

Thursday: Lawyer Lincoln defends Father Chiniquy

Friday: Lincoln’s connections to Watseka