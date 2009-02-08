Grant Park -- Web story on attorney incorrect

On Friday, a story appeared on The Daily Journal's Web site about the court proceedings surrounding a lawsuit filed against the village of Grant Park and each trustee by Steve Marcotte, an 18-year veteran of the village police department who was fired.

In the story, we misidentified the attorney representing Rick Bird, a village trustee and member of the police committee, as the same attorney representing Grant Park Police Chief Scott Fitts, who is under a federal indictment alleging that he ran an illegal prostitution sting in 2006 out of his police department. Bird is represented by Thomas Anthony Durkin while Fitts is represented by Thomas M. Durkin. The Daily Journal regrets the error.