Update -- More robbery details emerge

Kankakee police released more details on the two armed men believed to have robbed the South Curtis Avenue branch of National City Bank Thursday evening.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. The other is between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches in height according to Kankakee Police Chief Mike Kinkade.

Both suspects were described as black men who were masked, had hoods over their heads, and were wearing gloves.

A possible suspect vehicle is described by police as a white sport utility vehicle with a light blue design on the door.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by National City Bank for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers. Information can be called to the Kankakee City Investigations Unit at (815) 933-0426 or to Crime Stoppers at (815) 93 CRIME.

The robbers stole an undetermined amount of cash Thursday. "The men accosted two female employees as they were leaving the bank around 6:10 p.m.," Kinkade said in a written release.

"The tellers were forced to the floor at gunpoint while the suspects filled currency bags with money," Kinkade said. The chief added that one of the employees suffered a bump to the head during the skirmish, but no serious injuries were reported, and neither woman was hospitalized.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.