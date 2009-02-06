Update: Armed men rob Kankakee bank

National City Bank is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who robbed the South Curtis Avenue branch Thursday.

A press release from the Kankakee Police Department also gave descriptions of the two men involved in the robbery. One of the suspects was described as approxiamtely 6-foot tall, thin build. The other suspect was shorter — 5 foot, 6 inches to 5 foot, 8 inches. Both were described as being black.

Both men were armed and wearing masks that covered their faces when they robbed the branch about 6:10 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of cash, according to Kankakee police.

No arrests had been made as of this afternoon and police are continuing the investigation.

According to the Kankakee police press release, the men apparently gained entry to the bank at 165 S. Curtis Ave. as the final two employees, two women ages 20 and 27, were leaving the building, after the bank had closed for the day. Police Chief Mike Kinkade said earlier Friday that it appears the two men were waiting outside the bank.

The tellers were forced back into the building to open the vault and then forced to the floor while the suspects filled currency bags with money. The two men then fled. The women then called police. According to one of the women, both were hit with a weapon, but refused treatment.

Police believe they are looking for a white SUV, with some type of light blue design on the door., which was seen in the area.

Kinkade said detectives are reviewing video surveillance tape from not only the bank but neighboring businesses to find information about the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (815) 933-0426 or Kankakee County CrimeStoppers at (815) 93-CRIME.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ Lee Provost</strong></em>