Canadian National rail purchase official

The 198 miles of Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway Co. track is officially property of Canadian National.

The $300 million purchase was completed Saturday night and the company will begin an integration of these tracks into its operation, CN officials said.

The tracks encircle Chicago and a portion of the line runs through Joliet and several other Will County communities.

This acquisition has been a point of contention for several communities because of the fear that CN will use the line much more and cause severe traffic disruptions.

CN sought the purchase to ease train congestion in the Chicago area. The purchase has been fought by many governmental bodies, including the Will County Board and the Will County Executive's Office.

In addition to governmental bodies, U. S. Sen. Dick Durbin has also blasted the CN purchase, saying the project would have untold negative consequences on communities in the region.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ Lee Provost</strong></em>