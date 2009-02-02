Fire displaces Kankakee family

A mother and her two teenage children were left homeless but uninjured after a fire ravaged their home Sunday afternoon.

“We pretty much lost everything,” said Amy Kizer, who was renting the home at 2110 Erzinger St. in Kankakee.

Kizer and her children were being housed at a local hotel by the Kankakee County chapter of the American Red Cross.

“It started smoking underneath the chair,” said Kizer. “I hurried up and got my son and dogs out of the house. By the time we got into the car, the chair was engulfed in flames.”

Kizer said the fire started in an electric reclining chair, and spread through the house but she, her 16-year-old son and two dogs escaped. Her 14-year-old daughter was at church at the time.

Kankakee Fire Department officials later confirmed electric problems with the chair caused approximately $25,000 in damages to the home and its contents.

With the exception of a few clothing items, Kizer said her family lost everything, and need another place to live.

“Right now the Red Cross put us up for a couple of days,” said Kizer. “I don’t know pretty much what is going to happen from there.”

<div align="right"><em><strong>~ Jon Krenek</strong></em></div>