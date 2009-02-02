Burger King slayings remain unsolved

It's been more than two years since two workers at the Momence Burger King were slain, and the case remains open with the investigation continuing, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Rubin Bautista, co-director of the Burger King murder task force.

In the predawn hours of Jan. 13, 2007, a still unknown assailant or assailants entered the restaurant and killed manager Paul Jones, 50, of Donovan, and employee Pam Branka, 46, of Momence.

"It has been a frustrating case. It's been frustrating and personal," Bautista said. "I knew Paul and many of our officers knew Pam."

Bautista said numerous potential suspects and witnesses have been interviewed. "We all keep our fingers crossed and hope. We are still following up leads and looking at similar crimes."

In addition to state police, the task force is comprised of the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, Kankakee city police, Momence police, the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong><em>~ Lee Provost</em></strong>