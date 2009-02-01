Hutchinson on ag, transportation panels

New state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, a suburbanite from Olympia Fields, is following her predecessor Debbie Halvorson by joining the Senate Agriculture and Conservation Committee.

Hutchinson, a law school student, former village clerk and local government lobbyist, said she is prepping for service on the ag committee by "reading, reading, reading ... I have had three weeks to open district offices, get my husband and children transitioned and impeach the governor."

Hutchinson also has been assigned at her request to the transportation committee, on which Halvorson served, to the veterans affairs and local government committees and is vice chairman of the state government and administration panel.

"I asked for agriculture and transportation because they are important areas for the district" she said the 40th Senate District stretches through portions of Kankakee, Will, Iroquois and Cook counties.

Halvorson has become the second Illinois congresswoman on the House Agriculture Committee.