Dennis Yohnka - Wrestling with small issues

With the fragile nature of the environment, the sputtering international economy, and the omnipresent threat of terrorism, it seems like a good time to offer some fresh worry-worthy issues.

Those big problems require big blocks of time. So, I'm offering these issues for those smaller, 10- or 15-minute segments you might find during the day or just before you fall asleep. You don't have to stop fretting just because you're pressed for time.

Seriously. If you're worrying about the impact of a 10-day truce in the Middle East, you're going to need time for some serious research. And, then a topic that big demands at least an hour of nonstop worrying.

Other issues such as: Did I leave the garage door up? These are too easily resolved. So what I'm offering are five topics that any nailbiter can really, really get into -- and still have time to catch "Betty," "Idol," or "Earl" tonight.

<strong>Worry No. 1</strong> -- What about these wrestling clubs for little kids? Parents used to just spend their springs on the soccer sidelines, summers in Little League bleachers, falls at youth football games, and winters at the YMCA youth basketball experience. Now, they can now spend some weeknights AND Sunday mornings watching their sons and daughters (as young as 6) in combat with other youngsters, one-on-one.

It just seems unlikely that the kids can separate the sport from the emotion of fighting. It seems strange that a children's event should compete with going to church. It also seems odd to see adults screaming at their kids with advice for beating up another grade schooler. And isn't it just unnatural to be eating concession stand pizza at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday?

<strong>Worry No. 2</strong> --Will there always be enough guests for Jerry Springer's TV show? He has pretty well covered all of the issues that arise from men who "are never there for me" and the others who are always there, usually jobless and on the couch with an Xbox controller in hand.

They have covered every possible sexual deviation and some I'm sure they made up. And there's no fun left in guessing who the real dad is or which one of the beauty queens is really a man. Springer leaves that dull stuff for Maury Povich.

<strong>Worry No. 3</strong> -- What's going on with the language these days? Texting is becoming so common that shortcuts are showing up everywhere. I saw a letter from a university vice president in which he offered his sincere "thanx." How sincere can that be? And what did he save? One keystroke. The sincerity is just not there when the recipient isn't entitled to that one extra keystroke.

Oh, I'm not trying to replace Andy Rooney as a grouch about this. (But at 90, somebody ought to be thinking about taking over that curmudgeon's role.) I'm all about breaking some grammar rules. Just ask the editors here at The Daily Journal. I think I might be personally responsible for as many as 71.4 percent of all the corrections they make. But I don't intentionally use cute little shortcuts to show how cool I am.

<strong>Worry No. 4</strong> -- What's really behind the popularity of "Wii Fit?" It seems as though we would prefer to see ourselves as cartoon figures, rather than the out-of-shape humans we really are. In the Wii world, you can run down that little path, do yoga or any number of fitness regimes while visualizing yourself as a guy who looks like a Fisher-Price toy.

<strong>Worry No. 5</strong> -- I just don't understand the need for all of these parent-helper books, the ones with answers to all the questions which we really should already know the answers. How many diet books do we need? I saw at least 25 options during a recent bookstore visit. (Maybe they would be more effective if I could see myself as a Weeble and then work my way to a G.I. Joe action figure image.)

And the children's section -- there are books on curbing lying, encouraging sharing and how to be a friend. Isn't some of that common sense?

There's even a popular series of books about subjects such as: hands are not supposed to be used for hitting; teeth are not to be used for biting your little sister or playmates; and even one on germs and not spreading them around among your family and friends.

I guess maybe you can read these to your kids on the way back from wrestling.

