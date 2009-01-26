Pontiac prison escape foiled

<font face="Arial">An inmate at Pontiac Correctional Center tried to escape Sunday night by attacking a guard, knocking him out and putting on his uniform, the Illinois Department of Corrections said Monday.</font>

<font face="Arial">But other correctional officers on duty stopped the inmate as he tried to exit the cell house.</font>

<font face="Arial">The 48-year old correctional officer, a sergeant whose name was not released, was treated at St. James Hospital in Pontiac. The name of the 23-year-old inmate also has not been released.</font>

<font face="Arial">Pontiac Correctional Center houses maximum- and medium-security inmates. It's the prison that Gov. Rod Blagojevich wanted to close by the end of 2008 as a cost-saving move. The prison's possible closure has triggered several lawsuits, which have yet to be resolved.</font>