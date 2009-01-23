Web exclusive: Campaign material can hold city logo

There is nothing to prevent a City of Kankakee election candidate from using the city’s logo, said an Illinois State Board of Elections official.

The issue was raised by a Kankakee resident who questioned the use of the city logo on Alderwoman Nina Epstein’s mayoral campaign yard signs.

Rupert Borgsmiller, the state board’s director of campaign disclosure, said he is unaware of any restriction in that regard. He noted that state candidates who want to include the Illinois seal on their material must get permission from the Illinois Secretary of State.

“As far as the use of a city seal, that’s not specifically addressed by the campaign disclosure law,” he said.

Chris Bohlen, Kankakee’s corporate counsel, said the logo is not a registered trademark nor is it copywritten.

“There is nothing to prohibit the use of the city logo,” Bohlen said.

Epstein said she had the same concern when her campaign team was putting together the literature.

“The logo was never trademarked,” Epstein said. “That’s something we probably should do. It’s one of those things that no one probably ever thought about.”