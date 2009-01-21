Court Street may get new apartments

The longtime home for Uncle Johnnis Restaurant & Pancake House along Kankakee's East Court Street is being eyed as a possible location for a 48-unit moderate-income housing complex.

Mayor Donald Green said at Tuesday's Kankakee City Council meeting that Mecca Companies of South Bend, Ind., is investigating the possibility of constructing a three-building complex on nearly five acres where the restaurant had been located before it was destroyed during a January 2008 fire. The project would cost between $6 million and $8 million, he said.

The complex would feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available to renters with annual family incomes of $28,000 to $36,000, said 6th Ward Alderman Dennis Baron, chairman of the council's Budget Committee.

Mecca is pursuing Illinois Housing Development Authority tax credit funds for the project.

If built, the project likely would be managed by the Kankakee County Housing Authority, Green noted.

The mayor said Mecca doesn't have a timeline for the project.

Green said the city also has been approached by another developer regarding the construction of a 40-unit, two-building senior citizen development immediately south of the Walgreen's strip center along East Court. Green did not have details regarding that project.

<strong>In other council action:</strong>

* The council approved by a 10-0 vote the first reading of the foreclosure property maintenance ordinance. The council will vote Feb. 2 to formally approve the new law.

The ordinance would impose annual fees on banks or mortgage companies left holding title to foreclosed properties in the city. The law also makes those financial institutions responsible for maintaining empty residential properties.

If all goes as hoped, the city code enforcement department would be ready to implement the ordinance by April, said Nina Epstein, the 6th Ward alderwoman who proposed the ordinance and a Republican candidate for mayor.

The ordinance calls for the city to conduct an interior code compliance inspection after foreclosure, then charge the owner $200 annually to place the property on a vacant building registry. Title holders found to have violated any part of the ordinance would be fined from $100 to $750 per day.

The ordinance is aimed at forcing mortgage holders to keep up abandoned property and encourage them to sell the property quickly, even if it means taking a loss.

* Bull's Pit Smoked Barbeque, 125 W. Station St., was granted a liquor license. The license formerly belonged to Uncle Johnnis Restaurant. Bull's Pit owner Bull Wilder still has to file papers with the city before alcohol can be served, Green said, but the matter should be finalized shortly. Bull's Pit opened in January 2008.