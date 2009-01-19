Teen charged with Graefnitz murder

A 14-year-old boy is the second person to be charged with the Dec. 27, 2008 murder of Manteno resident Ryan Graefnitz, 23.

Appearing before Circuit Judge Michael J. Kick in juvenile court Tuesday the boy entered a plea of not guilty.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Ahn detailed the crime during the hearing as the boy, shackled and wearing jeans, listened closely and, at times, shook his head.

Ahn said Graefnitz was cruising Kankakee looking for drugs on the night he was killed. Graefnitz saw the boy with Byron Moore, 17, at the East Court Street Shell gas station and inquired about a drug sale. The three went to an apartment on the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue when Graefnitz was robbed of $50 and shot twice in the back by the 14-year-old when he tried to run away.

The weapon has not been recovered. Moore has since been arrested and will be formerly charged with three counts of first-degree murder Friday. The 14-year-old also faces three first-degree murder charges, plus an armed robbery charge.

Ahn has requested that the boy be tried as an adult, and thus would be eligible for a 20- to 60-year prison sentence. If convicted as a juvenile, he could only serve until age 21.

"Given the entire circumstances of this case, we believe it would best serve the public if the minor was sentenced according to adult sentencing guidelines,'' said Assistant State's Attorney Ed Pentuic, who is also prosecuting the case.

The boy had a prior run-in with the law in 2007, when he was charged with criminal trespassing. At the time of Graefnitz's murder he was on probation for that offense. He had also been suspended from school several times and was failing five of his six classes. The boy displayed poor reading skills in court; when asked by Kick to read the charges against him, he was unable to do so.

Appearing solemn, the boy's parents were in court with him.

When Kick expressed regret at seeing the parents "under these circumstances,'' the boy's father replied, "So am I.''

Outside of court, he said he was troubled by the interrogation that led to his son's arrest.

"I stressed to him, I told him that he should have had an attorney,'' he said. "The police told my son that if he didn't talk, they were going to charge him with first-degree murder -- and that's exactly what they did.''

The boy will be represented by a public defender and is currently being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center. Kick will decide on Feb. 4 whether he will be tried as an adult.

A 16-year-old boy is also being held in connection with the murder, though he has not been charged.