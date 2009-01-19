Durbin: Commutation or pardon for Ryan looking less likely

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Monday morning that a possible commutation or pardon for former Illinois Gov. George Ryan is looking less and less likely.

In December, Durbin asked President Bush to consider commuting Ryan’s prison sentence, which still has about five-and-a-half years to run. The former governor was convicted in 2006 of racketeering and fraud.

Speaking to reporters at a reception he hosted for people from Illinois in town for the inauguration ceremonies, Durbin said that in his discussions with the White House, the corruption allegations dogging Gov. Rod Blagojevich had come up as a sticking point.

“I had a conversation with the chief of staff of the president several weeks ago in the midst of the Blagojevich scandal and it was very clear to me that that scandal had an impact on President Bush’s decision. I think it is highly unlikely that a pardon will be issued for former Gov. Ryan before George Bush leaves office,” Durbin said.

“They asked questions about the circumstances in Illinois and I was very honest with them because I have been from the start,” Durbin said. “I told them that it would not be a popular decision if they made it. I think the atmosphere and environment of scandal and corruption, it makes it more difficult for President Bush to consider.”

Hundreds of people crowded through the halls of the Library of Congress Monday morning for Durbin’s reception.

Among those who made the rounds at the reception was new U.S. Sen. Roland Burris, D-Ill. In a brief speech to the gathered crowd, Burris apologized for not shaking more hands or getting his picture taken with more people.

“I’ve talked so much I have no voice left,” Burris said. He added that people shouldn’t worry about that, because “I’m going to be here for at least two more years.”

Durbin said he knew that thousands of people from Illinois wanted to attend because of the number of ticket requests his office received. Many of those who were unable to get tickets told his office they were coming anyway.

“I’ve never seen a political leader in my life who has an ability to rally people in a positive way,” Durbin said about Obama.

Among those attending was Springfield Mayor Tim Davlin, who said a cab driver told him the Capitol never looked so good, which he credited to Obama.