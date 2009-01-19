Concert has Washington rockin' in anticipation (VIDEO)

<div id="commmanagerDiv"> </div><div id="divPlayer">

<em>Editors note: This is the first report from The Daily Journal reporter Leila Noelliste from inauguration ceremonies on location in Washington, D.C.</em>

Inauguration weekend kicked off Sunday in Washington with a star-studded concert featuring performances by pop star Bruce Springsteen and folk singer Pete Seeger among others. The crowd reached from the Washington Monument to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial. Many spectators were able to view the activities only on huge JumboTron screens.

President-elect Barack Obama and First Lady-elect Michelle Obama attended the concert, along with Vice President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill. Obama spoke at the conclusion of the concert telling the crowd change will take time -- and require everybody to work together.

"It was a very moving moment. With that many people there, the aura, and the environment made you feel a part of something," said Brian Smith, from St. Louis, Mo., who agreed with the message. "It will take everybody to make it all work, and make the nation better."

HBO broadcast the event, which was billed as the "We are One" concert.

Crowds gathered as early as 10 a.m. for the 2:30 p.m. concert, braving temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s to watch the performances and catch a glimpse of the next First Family.

~ Leila Noelliste