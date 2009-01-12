Watseka residents adjust lives one year after floods

WATSEKA -- Anita West and her husband, Dale, are living on a higher plain these days -- above the reach of the kind of flood that drove them and more than 500 other Watsekans from their homes last January.

A year ago, the Wests had to wade through frigid, waist-deep water to abandon their home in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, one of the hardest-hit areas of the flood.

Although they had moved some possessions in their ground-level home to higher areas, she said "almost everything got ruined."

A month later, a second flood, less severe, hit.

The Wests were still living with Anita's sister, Karla Ehmen, and her family on Third Street, three blocks west and two or three south. The next week they moved to an apartment in Milford.

With both homeowners' insurance and flood insurance, they still needed a Small Business Administration loan to tear down their house, replace it, and refurnish it.

A wooden staircase of 11 steps leads to the elevated "first floor" of their new home. Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations required that it be raised.

The Wests' home is one of 39 that have been elevated since last winter's floods, Mayor John Weidert said. Another 16 homes were torn down and only four of those were replaced, he said. Others remain that suffered more than 50 percent damage and can't be rebuilt unless they are raised above the level of a 100-year flood.

"We've still got people out of their homes who haven't decided what to do yet," Weidert said.

Those are just the worst-damaged. A total of 771 homeowners in Iroquois County have received federal assistance to help them recover from the flood.