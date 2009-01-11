Owner of Manteno's Equal plant bankrupt

Merisant Worldwide Inc., the makers of Equal sweetener with a plant in Manteno, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.

In its third-quarter report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in November, the Chicago-based company said it had a 22 percent market share in the artificial sweeteners sector. But competition from rival Splenda, which is manufactured by a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, eroded its market.

"Splenda's dollar share of the United States retail grocery market has grown from approximately 15 percent to 61 percent and has surpassed that of Equal." the report stated.

Merisant reported debt of about $561 million but only $331 million in assets.

No job cuts are expected, Paul Block, Merisant CEO, said in a prepared statement.

"It is fair to say the current turmoil in the credit markets made bank financing unavailable to Merisant to refinance its near-term maturities and interest payments," Block said in the statement.

Information about possible impact to the Manteno plant was unavailable Saturday.

~ Kristin Szremski

<strong>THE DAILY JOURNAL: A note about your newspaper</strong>

You may have noticed that the paper looks a little different today. It's not a change, so much as a catch-up. And perhaps, some of you have not even noticed. But the paper is missing its white frame. Several months ago we announced we would be shrinking the size of the paper to save money. But in so doing, we didn't want to waste money. So we have been using up all the old, larger newsprint. Until today, that has resulted in a small frame around the pages.

Let me assure you that the type size has not changed. It never changed during this process even though some, according to your calls and notes, have thought it the case.

~Susy Schultz, Managing Editor

<strong>KANKAKEE: Habitat for Humanity jazz</strong>

An evening of jazz will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kankakee County.

Tickets are available at the theatre, Lydia and Groucho's Coffee Shop and Deli; the Mayor's Office of Special Events at the Kankakee Depot, Standard Title Guaranty Company, Veronda's Music Village and King Music.

<strong>Relay for Life kickoff</strong>

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Kankakee County will conduct a kick-off eventat 6 p.m. Monday at Quality Inns and suites in Bradley.

Highlights will be unveiled for this year's event to "Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back." Indivuals can learn how they can play a role in an historic Cancer Prevention Study-3.

<strong>Trip to Michigan casino</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District will sponsor a trip to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich., on Thursday. Open to those 18 and older. Fee $35, incldes $15 voucher for foodat casino. Bus will depart at 7 a.m. and return approximately 5 p.m. For more information, call the Park District at (815) 939-1311.

<strong>WATSEKA: EMT class starts Monday</strong>

Kankakee Community College and Iroquois Memorial Hospital will offer holding an EMT-B Class beginning Jan. 12. Classes will be held at the Iroquois County Administrative Center in Watseka from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call Sherry Garrelts at (815) 432-7760 or e-mail at EMS-Education@iroquoismemorial.com. To register, students must have a current health care provider CPR card and a copy of their high school transcripts.

<strong>ONARGA: Landscaping for wildlife</strong>

University of Illinois Extension horticulturalist Greg Stack will conduct a seminar on yard landscaping for wildlife at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ford-Iroquois Extension office on Illinois Route 54 in Onarga, just east of I-57.

For more information contact, Karen Moore at (815) 268-4051 or e-mail at moore@illinois.edu

<strong>Beef expert comes home</strong>

Purdue University beef expert Dr. Ron Lemenager will be home in Iroquois County for a beef cattle seminar Jan. 27 at the Ford-Iroquois Extension Service office in Onarga.

Seminar will begin at 2:30 and also will feature experts from the U of I and the corn co-products industry. Register at (815) 268-4051 before Jan. 21 for $15 or for $20 afterward or at the door.

<strong>MOMENCE: Senior citizens dinner dance</strong>

The Momence High School Student Council and the National Honor Society will host their first senior citizens dinner and dance on Jan. 31 at the high school.

Open to those over age 60, "A Trip Down Memory Lane" will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Dress semi-formal. Tickets at $5 each are available at the high school office until Wednesday.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS: Winter open house at Olivet</strong>

Olivet Nazarene University School of Graduate and Continuing Studies will hold its winter open House on Saturday in the Weber Building, second floor, 1 University Ave. in Bourbonnais. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. To RSVP, call (815) 939-5186 or register online at www.olivetdegree.com.

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY: Tax filing volunteers needed</strong>

Volunteer Services of Iroquois County, along with AARP, is seeking volunteers to assist with the low-income tax preparation for the current tax season. Call (815) 432-5785 for more information. Training will be provided.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS: 'Wicked' tickets available</strong>

"Wicked," the Broadway musical, is coming to the end of its run in Chicago.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will sponsor a trip to the musical on Tuesday, Jan. 20, for all ages.

Tickets for balcony are available for the 7:30 p.m. show. The fee is $100 for residents and $120 for others.

The bus will depart from the Recreation Station at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 and return directly following the show.

Registrations may be faxed, mailed or dropped of at the Perry Farm House, Recreation Station or Exploration Station. for more information, call the Park District at (815) 933-9905.