Web exclusive - Will County Board still wants rail plan derailed

Although Canadian National received approval for the $300-million purchase of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern rail line, the Will County Board and the county administration still plan on derailing the transaction.

“By no means are we giving up the fight,” said Matt Ryan, chief of staff for Will County Executive Larry Walsh.

At Thursday’s Will County Board’s Executive Committee meeting, county board members were in agreement that they are far from throwing in the towel regarding blocking this purchase.

CN is seeking the purchase of nearly 200 miles of EJ&E tracks to divert significant portions of rail traffic that is now on rail lines in northeastern Illinois.

The trade off is much of that rail traffic would come into Will and DuPage counties and burden those areas will the rail congestion, Will County officials have argued.

It’s been estimated that rail traffic along the EJ&E line would increase by 400 percent if CN takes ownership of the tracks.

“For the sake of all Will County residents, we will continue to fight, object and take actions in an attempt to block this deal,” said County Board Chairman Jim Moustis. “Safety and the environment are this board’s top concerns and CN has failed to address how it plans to mitigate the harmful and dangerous aspects of this sale.”

The Will County Board has until Feb. 23 to file a petition for reconsideration with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. The board is also considering hiring Edward Gower of the Springfield law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson to block the transaction.

The sale of the rail lines was approved by the STB Dec. 24.

The Will County Forest Preserve Board, also comprised of Will County Board members, is considering filing a reconsideration petition. The forest preserve is concerned about the impact increased rail traffic will have on its properties.

The forest preserve board has until Jan. 23 to file its petition.

A report by Chicago Metropolis 2020 encouraged the sale and said it would ease freight gridlock and spur growth by $267 million in the national Gross Domestic Product, including more than $60 million in the Chicago region.

It was noted at Thursday’s meeting that federal regulators said they had received some 9,500 public comments — an unprecedented number — regarding CN’s proposed purchase.

County officials also question whether the STB took enough time to thoroughly examine all relevant documents prior to granting its approval.

Walter Adamic, the County Board Democratic Party leader, said Will County residents took their time to submit their thoughts and concerns. Many now feel those concerns were simply disregarded.