Local news briefs - KCC to accept petitions

Candidate petitions for the position of Kankakee Community College Board trustee will be accepted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

The petitions will be accepted only in the office of the KCC president. The campus is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee. Office hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The college will be closed Jan. 19 in recognition of the Martin Luther King federal holiday.

The election will be held April 7. For more information, contact Rose Devine Mitchell at (815) 802-8110.

<strong>McNamara plans placement tests</strong>

Eighth-grade students who are interested in attending Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in the fall should take the placement test at 8:30 a.m. on either Saturday or Jan. 24 at the school, located at 500 W. Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee. For more information or to reserve your place, call (815) 933-7620. Midewin offers farm acreage

The U.S. Forest Service is offering to lease 398 acres for soybean and wheat production at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie north of Wilmington.

Leases will go to the highest bidders. Bids must include a $2,000 cashier's check and be received by 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Midewin Supervisor's Office.

Bidding is for the production of genetically modified, glyphosate-resistant soybeans and wheat using no-till methods during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. A total of 11 parcels are included in the latest offering.

Over $200,000 of the revenues generated by the lease program is returned to Will County annually, Midewin spokesperson Marta Witt said.

A detailed prospectus is available on the Midewin Web site at www.fs.fed.us/mntp/. For more information, contact Dolores Kaitschuck at (815) 423-6370 or e-mail dkaitschuck@fs.fed.us.

<em>~ Bill Byrns</em>

<strong>K of C free-throw contest set</strong>

All boys and girls ages 10 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2009 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship sponsored by Bourbonnais K of C Council No. 7072.

The competition will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Maternity BVM School, 324 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais.

The free-throw contest is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district and state competition. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information, contact John Bevis at (815) 802-9413.

<strong>'Wicked' tickets available</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will offer an all-ages trip to the Broadway musical "Wicked'' on Jan. 20 in Chicago. There are balcony seats available for the 7:30 p.m. show. The fee is $100 for residents and $120 for non-residents. The bus will depart from the Recreation Station at 5 p.m. and return directly following the show.

Registrations may be faxed, mailed or dropped of at the Perry Farm House, Recreation Station or Exploration Station, 459 N. Kennedy Drive in Bourbonnais. For more information, call the park district at (815) 933-9905.