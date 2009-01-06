Update: 'Unborn' draws interest

Betsy Steinberg, managing director of the Illinois Film Office, said 181 seats in a theater at Movies 10 in Bradley have been claimed for a free screening of "The Unborn," which was filmed partly at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

The movie will be screened in a 202-seat theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, so a few more seats are available. To reserve seats, e-mail <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(74,117,108,105,101,46,77,111,114,103,97,110,64,105,108,108,105,110,111,105,115,46,103,111,118)+'?'">Julie.Morgan@illinois.gov</a>.

Because of the demand for tickets, the movie was moved from a smaller theater to the larger one about 4 p.m. Tuesday, said Ashley Cross, a spokesperson for the film office.

Some people had also called the film office by phone and left messages, but e-mail is the preferred way to RSVP. A film office staff person said that they would return calls.

The movie co-stars British actor Gary Oldman and is about a young woman who is possessed. It is rated R.

The film is being screened early by the film office at Movies 10 only, as a way of recognizing the contribution of the film industry in Illinois.

Cross said among the local companies that benefited from the filming in Kankakee were Hilton Garden Inn, Lees Inn, Day and Night Auto Broker and Tractor Technology Services.

"The Unborn" will open to the paying public at <span class="bluetxtdp">5:35</span> <span class="bluetxtdp">p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee.</span>

If you have photos of the filming of the movie at Shapiro, e-mail them to Photo Editor Mike Voss <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(109,118,111,115,115,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">mvoss@daily-journal.com</a> and/or upload them to Your Pix by <a target="http://daily-journal.mycapture.com/mycapture/photos/Upload.aspx?CategoryID=41552&EventID=572505" href="http://daily-journal.mycapture.com/mycapture/photos/Upload.aspx?CategoryID=41552&EventID=572505">clicking here</a>.

~ John Stewart