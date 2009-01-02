Cops apprehend juveniles as part of murder probe

Three unidentified juveniles, two of whom had been targeted in connection with the early Saturday morning murder of Manteno's Ryan Graefnitz, were apprehended late Monday by the Kankakee Police Department.

The two boys apprehended, but not arrested, in connection with this murder are 14 and 16 years old, police said. Police Chief Mike Kinkade said this morning that no one has been charged with murder at this time.

At about 8:20 p.m., Kankakee investigators received information that the two juveniles being sought for questioning in connection with the murder were at the Crestview Village Apartments near the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

When police arrived at the six-building complex they saw some people outside of building No. 208 who quickly ran inside. Officers contained the people inside the building and began an apartment-by-apartment search to locate the juveniles.

After about an hour, officers entered the apartment where the three juveniles were hiding. Two of the boys were taken to the police department for questioning regarding the Graefnitz murder. The third boy was taken into custody for an unrelated juvenile warrant.

The two other juveniles have been detained on unrelated warrants.

Police note that the Graefnitz murder investigation continues and that anyone with information regarding the murder should call (815) 933-3321 or (815) 933-0426.

Graefnitz, 23, was found shot just after midnight Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue. He was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Immediately after the shooting, police were focused on "two persons of interest.''