Iroquois County : Flood warning continues

A flood warning continued today for the Iroquois River in Iroquois County where the river is expected to crest today, county Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Director Carl Gerdovich said.

The river has fallen at Watseka where police had placed barricades at Fifth Street between Hickory and Elm streets and on Fourth Street between North and Sheridan streets.

Gerdovich reported there was still water on the pavement in the low-lying areas of Middleport Township, including Radio Station Road.

"The Iroquois River rose about 6 to 7 inches overnight but Sugar Creek in Watseka dropped 8 inches," Gerdovich said.

~ Bill Byrns