Local news briefs: Letourneau open house

<strong>BOURBONNAIS: Letourneau open house</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is having a Christmas Open house with refreshments at the George R. Letourneau Home Museum 1-4 p.m. today. The house is located on 698 Stratford Drive East and Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

<strong>KANKAKEE: Eastridge/Westview affair</strong>

The Eastridge/Westview Alumni Association will present "A Holiday Affair" from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee.

Music will be by Ced Terrell. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. This event is open to the public. Must be 30 years old or older. For tickets, call (815) 823-5293, (815) 933-5932 or (815) 937-5926.