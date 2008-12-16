Kankakee County dispositions released

Jamie Boyd, state's attorney for Kankakee County, recently released the following felony dispositions. The addresses and dates of birth associated with each defendant are those provided by the defendants at the time of their arrest or during the pendency of their cases.

* Monroe Autman Jr., 25, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Oct. 6, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Jennifer A. Bartow, 35, Manteno, burglary. Aug. 28, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years TASC (Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities) probation.

* Bradford S. Beland, 42, Bradley, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Nov. 8, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee. This sentence was ordered to run concurrent with defendant's six-month jail sentence in another case.

* Amanda M. Brown, 28, St. Anne, unlawful use of a credit card. April 10-11, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation and was also ordered to pay restitution.

* Richard L. Brown, 41, Bourbonnais, DUI. May 4, 2005. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $1,000 DUI equipment fine.

* Willie L. Burks Jr., 25, Kankakee, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1.000 feet of a school. Aug. 19, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a Class X offender to seven years in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $3,000 drug assessment fee.

* William D. Campbell, 25, St. Anne, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Sept. 25, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Eric G. Connor, 25, St. Anne, domestic battery. Sept. 17, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months felony probation.

* Edward K. Cooper, 21, Bourbonnais, burglary. Aug. 6, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years TASC probation.

* Morris L. Corbitt, 32, Kankakee, aggravated battery. Feb. 4, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years conditional discharge and also ordered to pay restitution.

* Paul W. Deuerling, 20, Manteno, aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Nov. 11, 2006. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years sex offender probation and also ordered to pay a $200 fine. However, on May 16, 2008, the defendant admitted to being in violation of his probation and was re-sentenced to 45 days in jail and a new term of four years sex offender probation. On Nov. 7, 2008, the defendant once again admitted to being in violation of his probation and was re-sentenced to three years in prison.

* Roy R. Dixon, 43, Kankakee, burglary. March 12, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony reporting probation, 180 days in jail and also ordered to pay restitution. However, on Sept. 8, 2008, the court found the defendant in violation of his probation and he was re-sentenced to three years in prison.

* Jaymes L. Dunaway, 23, Bradley, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Feb. 5, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $3,000 drug assessment fee.

* Ralph E. Dunlap, 50, St. Anne, forgery. July 19, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation and also ordered to pay restitution.

* Joshua A. Garrett, 25, Steger, retail theft. Dec. 31, 2006. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

* Anthony P. Genovese, 48, Kankakee, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. July 3, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a Class X offender to six years in prison. This sentence was ordered to run consecutively to defendant's six-year prison sentence in case below, for a total of 12 years imprisonment.

* Anthony P. Genovese, 48, Kankakee, aggravated battery -- correctional officer. Aug. 18, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a Class X offender to six years in prison. This sentences was ordered to run consecutively to defendant's six-year prison sentence in case above, for a total of 12 years imprisonment.

* Anesha L. Gresham, 20, Kankakee, retail theft. Oct. 6, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months conditional discharge.

* Eric J. Holt, 21, Bourbonnais, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Sept. 3, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Larry Dean Horton, 23, Bradley, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Oct. 13, 2005. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years felony probation and also ordered to pay a $200 fine. However, on Jan. 9, 2008, the defendant admitted to being in violation of his probation and was re-sentenced to a new term of five years TASC probation. On Nov. 5, 2008, the defendant admitted to being in violation of his probation once again. He was re-sentenced to a term of three years in prison, ordered to run concurrent with defendant's three-year prison term in case below, for a total of three years imprisonment.

* Larry D. Horton, 23, Bourbonnais, burglary. Aug. 15, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years TASC probation. However, on Nov. 5, 2008, the defendant admitted to being in violation of his probation and was re-sentenced to three years in prison, ordered to run concurrent with defendant's three-year sentence in case above, for a total of three years imprisonment.

* Kenneth K. Hunt, 22, Kankakee, unlawful utilization of an account number with intent to defraud. May 19-22, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation and also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

* Damon B. Jerkins, 27, Kankakee, driving while license revoked. May 28, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison, ordered to run consecutive to defendant's four-year prison term in case below, for a total of five years imprisonment.

* Damon B. Jenkins, 27, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. April 27, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to run consecutive to defendant's one-year prison term in case above, for a total of five years imprisonment, and was also ordered to pay the statutory $2000 drug assessment fee.

* Frank C. Jones, 60, Kankakee, retail theft. Sept. 9, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation.

* Kimberly Jones, 39, Kankakee, aggravated battery (to a police officer). May 23, 2007. A jury found the defendant guilty of the above-mentioned offense and she was sentenced to one year felony probation and also ordered to pay a $100 fine.

* Ann M. Lafine, 39, Bradley, retail theft. July 8, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

* Christopher M. Laird, 34, Watseka, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. July 11, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Chad A. Langlois, 34, Bradley, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. July 9, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years TASC probation and also ordered to pay the statutory $1,000 drug assessment fee.

* Joy L. Melton, 46, Bradley, theft. Between July 11 and Aug. 2, 2005. Defendant pleaded guilty to a Class 3 felony theft and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years conditional discharge.

* Johnny J. Shanklin, 41, Bourbonnais, domestic battery. July 4-27, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months domestic violence probation and also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

* Daun R. Sowders, 44, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Sept. 14, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Fletcher Spearman, 53, Kankakee, retail theft. Sept. 17, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months felony probation.

* Myzekiel Taylor, 24, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Jan. 6, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $500 drug assessment fee. This sentence was ordered to run consecutively to defendant's four-year prison term in case below, for a total of five years imprisonment.

* Myzekiel Taylor, 24, St. Anne, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. July 13, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison and also ordered to pay the statutory $2,000 drug assessment fee. This sentence was ordered to run consecutively to defendant's one-year prison sentence in case above, for a total of five years imprisonment.

* Robert Thomas, 33, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Sept. 21, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years TASC probation.

* Mary L. Thornton, 27, Kankakee, forgery. Dec. 27, 2006 to Jan. 25, 2007. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years felony probation and also ordered to pay restitution. However, on Aug. 13, 2008, defendant admitted to being in violation of her probation and was re-sentenced to 30 months felony probation and 60 days in jail. On Nov. 17, 2008, the defendant once again admitted to being in violation of her probation and was re-sentenced to three years in prison.

* Sarah M. Underwood, also known as Sarah M. Fritz, 29, Bradley, forgery. Sept. 5-7, 2006. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation and also ordered to pay restitution.

* Eric N. Wilhoyt, 37, Bourbonnais, theft (four counts). Aug. 21, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison and also ordered to pay restitution.

* Joseph H. Yarbrough, 33, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery. Sept. 22, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years felony probation and also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

* Lakeisha C. Young, 21, Kankakee, aggravated battery -- peace officer. Sept. 7, 2008. Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years felony probation and 120 days in jail.