Watseka Mayor: No plans to run

Watseka Mayor John Weidert has announced that he has no plans to seek a second term in the April election, but hedged a bit in an interview Thursday with The Daily Journal.

"I don't plan to do so, but I'm also watching how it comes together," he said.

"I believe there's a lot of good potential candidates out there... There's some good people who might not want to appear to be confronting me to get into office or there are others who may not have even given it a thought," he said in explaining the no-plans-to-run announcement he made at Tuesday's city council meeting. "We need all the help we can get for good government at the local level."

In addition to the mayor's post, four alderman seats will be up for election in April. The terms will be up for Pearl Hamilton in Ward 1, L.D. Smith in Ward 2, Jim Siebert in Ward 3 and Silas Light in Ward 4, he said. Candidates have to gather signatures, then turn in petitions Jan. 19-26.

Full-time mayor

"I committed to be a full-time mayor for four years, and I will have completed that at election time," he said. "I am at the age (74) where I've seen too many people on the job who should have moved aside. I don't want to be one of those."

He said he hasn't given any thought to what he will do after his term ends.

"I have retired twice before and found that I could not sit around -- and I am not a golfer," he said. "Everyone I talk to says that once you retire you are so busy you don't know how you worked, so I am sure I will find things to do."

Accomplishments

Asked what his biggest accomplishments have been, he first talked of modifying accounting and bookkeeping "to improve our accountability to taxpayers of how we are spending their money. That's not something to necessarily brag about, but it was something that needed to be done for a long time."

Other milestones included, in the order he mentioned them:

* Street resurfacing this fall and total reconstruction of two streets, with separation of storm and sanitary sewers.

* Bringing city facilities into compliance with federal standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act, including the construction of a new city hall. The building is up, masonry nearly complete and interior walls are being completed. It will be finished in the spring, he said.

* Cooperating with the development of a new Wal-Mart that will be built at the former Eastgate Shopping Center on the east edge of town.

Demolition of Eastgate buildings began Wednesday and construction of the "mid-size Superstore... 240,000 square feet" will begin in the spring, he said.

Wal-Mart purchased additional acreage adjacent to the former mall and the city is providing help with a major storm sewer that will run north to the Iroquois River, he said. That will help improve drainage on the east of town and will improve future development prospects there.

The existing Wal-Mart building, which the company leased from a California developer, is on the market, he said, noting that the owner is prepared to subdivide the building.

Every potential retailer "who comes to Watseka wants to know 'What have you got between the people and Wal-Mart?" he noted. "I think they won't have any trouble leasing that property to some of the intermediate-size chains that tend to co-located near Wal-Marts."

Has he had major disappointments as mayor? "None that I want to talk about now," he said.