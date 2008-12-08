Web exclusive: Snow removal requires much preparation

Winter weather news reports all seem to include something like: “Officials report that all snow plows are ready and drivers are on alert.”

It sounds simple, unless you’re Aroma Township Road Commissioner Jim Frizzell or any of the other administrators responsible for clearing area roads.

“You really start preparing for that first big snow as soon as you quit cutting grass,” said Frizzell, a 37-year department veteran. “That’s when we put up the markers so we can find the road in heavy snow. Then we start preparing the trucks.”

All across the area, trucks have been winterized. Special additives have been added to the fuel tanks. Fuel filters have been replaced. Salt spreaders have been loaded with an even mixture of salt, agricultural lime and steel mill slag. Hydraulic hoses have been inspected. New eight-inch cutting blades have been affixed to the bottom of plow blades.

“Those are like a half-inch thick,” said Frizzell. “They’re about 8 inches deep now and we’ll wear off as much as two inches this winter.”

At the Aroma Township garage, five trucks stand ready for five drivers: three full-time employees and two local farmers who come in as needed. When Frizzell makes the call, the drivers take to the roads in a carefully choreographed process.

“It depends on the wind, but for the average 3-inch snow, we can cover the (township roads) in about four hours,” said Frizzell. “But there have been times when we’ve gone 12 hours without a break. It just depends on a lot of things.”

One of those things is the content of the field adjacent to the road. If there are corn stalks remaining, the snow won’t drift on the roads. If the field is covered with bean stubble, the snow will blow right back on the road and form new drifts as soon as the plow moves on.

In most trucks, the heater controls have to be focused on keeping the windshield defrosted. A driver can get by without a coat, but feet get cold as the frigid air leaks through floorboards.

In Aroma Township the trucks are fitted with a frost-shield on the passenger-side window. It gives the driver a clear look at his right side mirror. They also come with radios that allow team members to stay in touch on a regular basis.

<strong>

Perils of job</strong>

What scares snow plow drivers? Blowing snow and white-out conditions are at the top of some lists. But Aroma Township’s Rick Fowler is wary of the human element — not surprising since the average snow plow is 11 feet wide and the average roadway is 18 feet wide. The trucks need a bigger share of the pavement. And they move slowly, which doesn’t always make other motorists happy.

“I get nervous when someone decides to pass and you don’t know if they’re going to skid and spin out right in front of your plow,” he said. “Then there are the snowmobilers who seem to come down the road — right at you. And you don’t know if they can turn.”

Fowler also gets some less than friendly welcomes from homeowners as he plows snow back onto their freshly-shoveled driveways.

“I’ve had shovels shaken at me and I been given the finger, but there isn’t anything we can do about it,” he said.

If a plow operator gets his wish, the season’s first big snow falls during the day, so he gets the first run out of the way while he can see where his truck is going.

If Frizzell gets his wish, the plows might sit still all winter.

“I used to love the winter and the plowing,” Frizzell said. “But I think I got old and I just don’t like the cold anymore.”