Manteno tax rate keeps dropping

Manteno's tax rate continues to drop even as tax bills climb higher for residents of Manteno Township.

"People will see their tax bill go up, but they have to realize that it includes other taxing bodies," Mayor Tim Nugent said. "Manteno represents about 10 percent of the total tax bill for our area."

The key to deciphering the tax bill lies with the municipality's tax rate. Each taxing body has a different rate upon which their levy request and eventual tax extension is based, said Manteno-Rockville Township Assessor Lois Meyer. The tax levy is the amount the municipality asks for and the tax extension is the amount the county actually returns to the village after the tax is collected.

"Kankakee County is under a tax cap, which means that taxing bodies cannot exceed a 4.1 percent cost-of-living increase without holding a tax hearing," Meyer said.

"Our tax rate has gone steadily down over the past four years," said Manteno Village Administrator Bernie Thompson.

Records show the village's tax rate has dropped from 0.737 percent in 2004 to 0.698 percent for the 2007 tax year. But, because the assessed valuation of property in the village has continued to rise, individual property tax bills -- and the overall tax levy -- continue to grow.

"The (tax rate) for next year is 0.691 percent and the levy is $1,333,098," Thompson said.

That levy request amounts to a 2.18 percent increase over last year's tax extension of $1,304,512. Assessed property valuation in Manteno climbed from $133.3 million in 2004 to $186.9 million in 2007, Thompson said.

Only one person attended Monday's tax levy hearing. The village board is expected to vote on the new levy at the Dec. 15 meeting. Copies of the proposed levy are available for inspection at Village Hall, 269 N. Main St.