Four families affected by recent home blazes

The blaze that engulfed a St. Anne home Monday morning was the fourth fire in three days to leave a local family homeless. The American Red Cross of Kankakee County is providing temporary housing, food and clothing to the families, but the unexpectedly high number of cases is taxing the organization's budget. "Last year in December, we had several families, but to have three families in 24 hours is extremely unusual," said Gale Dexter, chapter service coordinator for the Red Cross. She was referring to the first three fires that occurred Saturday and Sunday.

St. Anne Fire Department Captain Rick Schoon said the cause of Monday's fire at 109 W. Grant St. still is being investigated.

"It looks like it may be electrical," Schoon said.

Tiffany Anderson and her two young children were home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., but they were able to escape through a back window and run to the fire station less than a block away.

The family was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for possible smoke inhalation but was released by Monday afternoon.

Three other fires erupted over the weekend, including one in Bourbonnais that left 6-year-old Brianah Chandler a hero. She saved her neighbors at 218 N. Roy St. when she noticed flames coming from the two-story home Saturday morning. She told her mom, Tammy Moman, who called 911.

In the second weekend fire, two adults and a young child escaped their house at 1353 Cook Blvd. in Bradley when a fire broke out in the garage around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters got an added surprise when they found marijuana plants and growing equipment in the garage.

The homeowner, Steven M. Christenson 36, of Bradley, a former Oak Forest police officer, ended up under arrest on felony charges for the production and manufacturing of cannabis plants and delivery of cannabis.

Bradley police also recovered 13 guns.

In Bourbonnais, two children escaped a blaze caused by food cooking on a stove at 833 Gettysburg Drive at 9:42 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the first three fires, but all of the houses were left uninhabitable, at least temporarily.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jim Keener said that multiple fires in a weekend is unusual, but it happens occasionally.

"We go a long time without any fires, and then all of a sudden they start popping up," he said.

Bradley Fire Chief Jim Baird said weather changes sometimes cause a rash of fires. But, he added, that is not necessarily what sparked the recent blazes.

The sudden demand for help has put a strain on the Red Cross' budget. Dexter said the organization relies on partnerships with other charitable organizations to help meet the needs of each family.

The Red Cross pays for families to stay in a hotel and provides them with a credit card, which has a limit depending on the family's needs, to cover other expenses. The agency partners with others in Kankakee, including The Salvation Army, United Way and Kankakee County Community Services, to provide the families with food, clothing and supplies.

"We're the first responder, but have great community support for long-term response," Dexter said.

<strong>Helping</strong>

To help the American Red Cross of Kankakee County provide assistance to disaster victims, make a cash donation by visiting <a href="http://www.kankakeeredcross.org/" target="http://www.kankakeeredcross.org/">www.kankakeeredcross.org</a> or mail a check to 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901. Donations fund assistance credit cards provided to victims. For more information, call the Red Cross at (815) 933-2286.

<strong>Seasonal fire safety tips</strong>

Christmas tree hazards:

• Do not place live trees close to a heat source, and be careful not to drop or flick cigarette ashes near it. Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times.

• To safely dispose of a live tree, take it to a recycling center or have it hauled by a disposal service. Do not leave it up longer than two weeks.

Holiday lights, candles:

• Do not overload electrical outlets.

• Do not leave holiday lights on unattended.

• Maintain holiday lights by checking for frayed wires, bare spots, broken or cracked sockets, and gaps in the insulation before putting them up.

Decorations:

• Use only nonflammable or flame-retardant decorations, and place them away from heat vents.

• Never burn wrapping paper in the fireplace.

• Make sure artificial trees or metallic trees are flame-retardant.

Source: U.S. Fire Administration