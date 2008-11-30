A timeline of Elmer Wilson's career

<a href="http://daily-journal.com/wilson/" target="_blank">Click to see video, timeline videos and stories</a>

1950 Wilson is one of three black members of the Kankakee High School basketball team, and plays in the first Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

1951 Wilson is forced to stay in a segregated St. Louis hotel room during a basketball tournament. He is also told to stay out of the hotel's public areas. His white teammates react by spending nearly the entire stay with Wilson in his room, playing penny poker.

May 17, 1954 U.S. Supreme Court issues historic Brown vs. Board of Education decision ordering schools to integrate.

Sept. 4, 1957 The Arkansas National Guard prevents a group of nine black students from going to school in a court-ordered desegregation attempt in Little Rock, Ark. Federal troops intervene.

1959 Wilson and Norman Love are sworn in as the Kankakee Police Department's first black officers.

Aug. 28, 1963 The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers the "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

1964 The Civil Rights Act of 1964 reaffirms it is illegal to discriminate on the basis or race, national origin, religion or gender.

Apr. 4, 1968 King is assassinated.

1969 Wilson is ordained a minister.

Aug. 17, 1970 Wilson as ARBEZ chairman assails Kankakee officials over substandard housing for minorities, high rents and discriminatory code enforcement.

Apr. 21, 1972 ARBEZ Coalition of Kankakee County, Inc. and Kankakee A&P Stores reach an agreement to boost minority hiring. Wilson serves as one of three ARBEZ negotiators in the matter.

1974 Wilson earns a bachelor's degree in communications science from Governors State University.

Mar. 31, 1975 Wilson is elected president of Kankakee Community Action Program's (KCAP) board of directors.

Apr. 5, 1976 A local chapter of Operation PUSH is formed. Wilson serves as Kankakee County coordinator.

Aug. 6, 1976 Operation PUSH investigates whether local industry is complying with mandated reporting under the equal opportunity laws. Seniority issues are also addressed.

Aug. 9, 1977 KCAP is stripped of responsibility for Comprehensive Employment and Training Act grants. KCAP officials including Wilson call the move "politically and racially motivated."

Nov. 20, 1984 A coalition of 32 black church congregations wins an agreement from Kankakee Mayor Tom Ryan to hire more minorities for key city posts. There are 30 people of color on the 233-person city payroll.

1985 Wilson ends a three-decade career at the Manteno Mental Health Center.

1988 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation begins.

Apr. 29, 1992 The first race riots in decades erupt after a jury acquits four white police officers for beating Rodney King in Los Angeles, who is black. The acquittal comes despite the fact the beating was videotaped.

Nov. 1995 A slate of black candidates including Wilson wins a 4-3 majority on the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education for the first time in history.

Oct. 1996 Wilson takes a key role organizing a voter registration drive for 32 black congregations in Kankakee County.

Oct. 26, 1996 Wilson helps organize Ryder Student Transportation Service bus drivers to address workplace issues with management, including safety, wages and insurance coverage.

Oct. 23, 1998 Wilson suffers a heart attack.

Nov. 1998 Wilson is elected to Kankakee County Board. The primary issues he identifies for his candidacy include establishing a prevention program to keep minority people out of jail and expanding mass transit system.

Dec. 1998 The first questions are raised about Wilson having a potential conflict of interest by serving on the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education and the Kankakee County Board.

Nov. 2003 Kankakee County State's Attorney Ed Smith files a lawsuit seeking to remove Wilson from the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education, citing possible conflicts with Wilson's duties on the Kankakee County Board.

Apr. 26, 2005 The

3rd District Court of Appeals in Ottawa sets precedent by ruling on the lawsuit and ordering Wilson to relinquish his school board seat as a result of his county board position.

Sept. 10, 2007 Wilson calls for Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education President Jerry Shapiro to resign before 300 members of the black community. Wilson blames Shapiro for orchestrating the eventual resignation of Superintendent Brian Ali.

Nov. 28, 2007 Wilson dies after years of battling cancer.

Apr. 2008 The Rev. Elmer Wilson Memorial Scholarship is established.

Nov. 4, 2008 U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) is elected the first black U.S. president.