Police blotter -- Nov. 28, 2008

<strong>Fatal accident</strong>

William J. Quigley, Jr., a 21-year-old Wilmington Township man, was killed early Wednesday when his car rolled over and caught fire after striking a utility pole.

Will County Sheriff's Department spokesman Pat Barry said the accident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the 17500 block of West Arsenal Road, near Martin Lang Road.

Quigley was the vehicle's only occupant. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner's department at the scene at 3:42 a.m.

An autopsy performed Wednesday revealed his death was caused by "cranial-cerebral injuries'' he suffered in the collision.

There were no witnesses to the crash. A passing motorist called 911 after coming upon the wreck, Barry said.

The sheriff's department is investigating the accident.

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Three Kankakee residents --including a teenage girl -- were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an Anderson, Ind., restaurant Wednesday morning.

According to published reports, Markis D. Harris, 20, Micheal D. Randle, 18, and Jessica Clinton, 17, were arrested after allegedly robbing Buffalo Wild Wings, 1808 Applewood Center, at 11:35 a.m.

Witnesses told officers a restaurant manager was leaving the eatery when he was held up by someone covering his face with a blue bandana and carrying a gun. The gunman left the scene in a waiting 1993 Pontiac Bonneville, witnesses said.

About an hour later, Indiana State Police stopped a car matching the description of the getaway vehicle near the intersection of Indiana Route 37 and East 71st Street in Indianapolis. According to the Anderson Police Department, state police found a .38-caliber handgun, about $2,500, and clothes believe to be worn during the holdup.

Harris, Randle and Clinton are being held on $60,000 bond at the Madison County Jail. They face a preliminary charge of armed robbery, a Class B felony, Anderson police said. It was not immediately known if Clinton would be charged as an adult.

<strong>Pair hurt in crash</strong>

A pair of East Chicago, Ind., residents were seriously hurt when the car they were traveling in left the road on Illinois Route 1 in Kankakee County, just south of the Will County line, at 10:29 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Tylond Haden, 27, and Darian Robinson, 27, were traveling south in a 1996 Buick Park Avenue when it left the roadway and overturned. According to police, neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and Hayden was ejected from the vehicle. Robinson was trapped inside the car.

The Grant Park Fire Department took the two men to Riverside Medical Center. Further details were not available this morning. Police are continuing to investigate.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Two Ashkum residents were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped by an Illinois State Police trooper on Interstate 57 near Otto Township at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Matthew Faulkner, 29, and Kathryn R. Murphy, 21, were stopped by a trooper because of an expired registration sticker. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and noticed a jar containing marijuana in plain view behind the passenger seat. Both Faulkner and Murphy admitted the marijuana belonged to them. They were jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Burglar caught</strong>

Rodney Willis, 43, of Champaign, was arrested by Bradley police for allegedly breaking into Rent-A-Center, 11 Village Square in Bradley, at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police were responding to the alarm being set off and saw Willis' vehicle when they arrived.

Police attempted to stop Willis, but he left heading northbound on Interstate 57. Eventually, he was stopped in Park Forest, but ran on foot into a wooded area. Police caught Willis with the help of a canine unit a short time later.

Willis also has a warrant for robbery in Champaign and is a suspect in a number of burglaries in the Bradley-Bourbonnais area, Bradley police said. He is being held pending formal charges at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.