Police blotter - Nov. 25

<strong>Drivers identified</strong>

The drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision early Monday on Court Street at Indiana Avenue have been identified as Phillip A. Doolittle, 27, of Ridgeway, Mo., and Joseph A. Holdman, 36, of 1945 S. Schuyler Ave. Kankakee.

Doolittle was driving a semitrailer truck that Kankakee police say ran a stop light and collided with a van being driven by Holdman, who was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of injuries. Doolittle was not hurt. Doolittle was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.

<strong>Battery</strong>

A bleach-tossing incident late Monday night near the intersection of North Illinois Avenue and East Spruce Street in Kankakee led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Kankakee woman.

Mary E. Kendrick, 34, 1669 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, was arrested for battery after allegedly tossing bleach on a 26-year-old woman during a fight, according to a Kankakee police report.

After the victim explained what had happened, a city officer found Kendrick running to her home. Upon entering the residence, an open bottle of bleach was found on the kitchen table.

<strong>Drugs/weapons</strong>

* Mark Redmon, 34, of 69 S. Elm St., was arrested by agents of the Major Crimes Task Force at 5:54 p.m. Friday at his home for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles and unlawful use of weapons, according to police. The weapons charge stems from possessing a firearm without also possessing a valid state firearms owners identification card. Manteno police participated in the warrant search and arrest. Redmon was jailed pending a court appearance.

* Keith Knauth, 46, of Milford, was arrested at 1 a.m. Monday by Watseka police for possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Iroquois County Jail following the arrest, according to police.

* Arlester Donald, 54, of rural St. Anne, was arrested by Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Saturday for possession of a firearm by a felon. Donald was allegedly hunting when DNR police stopped his party to perform routine hunter checks. He was jailed at Kankakee pending a court appearance on the charge, according to police.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

* Three televisions of undetermined total value were stolen from Rent-A-Center, 515 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, sometime late Sunday, according to Bradley police. An entry door was forced open to gain entry, said police.

* A Sony DVD player of undetermined value was stolen from Blockbuster, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, just after midnight Sunday. An entry door was forced open to gain entry.

* A cordless drill, two Dell laptop computers and $500 in cash were stolen from a residence in the 300 block of S. Wabash Ave., Bradley, sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Bradley police said.

* More than $400 in cash was stolen from a bureau in an apartment in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, Bradley, sometime between 7 a.m. and 12:26 p.m., Saturday, Bradley police said.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Sonja M. Reeves, 24, of 363 N. Monroe Ave., Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Euclid Avenue, for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was jailed pending a court appearance on the allegation.

<strong>Window shot out</strong>

The rear window of a 1989 Cadillac was shot out at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday while it was parked outside of 7330 N. 14500E Road in Grant Park, according to a Kankakee County sheriff's police report.

The owner of the damaged vehicle provided a description of the vehicle that sped away after his vehicle was damaged.

<strong>Robbery</strong>

A Kankakee woman was robbed by a man wearing a black coat as she was entering her home in the 600 block of South Rosewood Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Kankakee police report.

The 52-year-old woman said she was walking from her vehicle that was parked in front of her residence when she was approached by the man who was asking questions regarding a bus stop.

As she was about to enter her home, the man knocked her down and took her purse, which contained abut $100 and bank cards. Police found a man in the area matching the general description, but the woman wasn't sure if he was her attacker. The man was being questioned by police.