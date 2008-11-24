Intermodal good news for farmers

Mark Schneidewind, manager of the Will County Farm Bureau, said recently that logistics industry estimates there are 400,000 to 500,000 cargo containers going overseas every year filled with corn and soybeans.

"And they tell me the freight is already paid round-trip when the containers come in here ... so we're seeing premium prices."

Locally, a number of grain elevators are filling the semi boxes for shipment through the CenterPoint Intermodal at Elwood.

"Most of our corn and soybeans here are not going into ethanol and soy-diesel, but into the cargo containers going overseas," he said. "They're working on the barge industry, too. You can get 32 or 36 cargo containers on a barge. That also keeps some of the truck traffic off the roads."

* Over 5,000 steel cargo boxes, the kind towed down highways by semis, are filled with corn and shipped overseas monthly from the intermodal facility at Elwood.

* The Chicago area has more empty cargo containers than any other city in the U.S. On the world stage, it is rivaled only by Hong Kong and Singapore.

* Shipping via cargo boxes, area elevators can export 1,000 bushels of corn cheaper than by shipping the same quantity in the hold of a mammoth Panamax freighter.

* Grain shipped in cargo boxes arrives at destinations in better condition because it has been handled much less.

<em>Source: Illinois Corn Growers Association</em>